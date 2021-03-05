How Family Declined Investigation Into Murder Of Son Killed During Cult Clash

The family of Dauda Abdulahi, a 22-year-old man killed during a clash between rival cult groups in the Agbaku Maya area of Ikorodu, Lagos State, has refused to support any investigation into the matter.

Abdulahi breathed his last after he was hit with a hard object in his head when the cult groups went on a rampage in his area.

File photo used to illustrate story.

In a case file shared with SaharaReporters, the incident happened on Monday and was reported at the police station by Seriki Aminu of Agbaku Market, Maya.

It was, however, gathered that the deceased's family immediately evacuated his body for burial, saying it had to be done quickly in line with Islamic rites.

The case file read: "Murder today being 2/03/2021 at 0900 hours, one Seriki Aminu of Agbaku Market, Maya, Ikorodu reported at the station that on 1/3/2021

at about 2000 hours at Agbaku Maya, rival cult groups were on a rampage that one Dauda Abdullahi aged 22 years was hit with a hard object in his head, that consequently, he died, corpse evacuated by his family for burial. All efforts to start an investigation into the murder case proved abortive as family insisted in burying the corpse according to Islamic rites."

Ikorodu axis of Lagos State has continued to record the increased presence of clashes by rival cult groups leading to the death of people and destruction of properties.