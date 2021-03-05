How Family Declined Investigation Into Murder Of Son Killed During Cult Clash

Abdulahi breathed his last after he was hit with a hard object in his head when the cult groups went on a rampage in his area.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 05, 2021

The family of Dauda Abdulahi, a 22-year-old man killed during a clash between rival cult groups in the Agbaku Maya area of Ikorodu, Lagos State, has refused to support any investigation into the matter.

Abdulahi breathed his last after he was hit with a hard object in his head when the cult groups went on a rampage in his area.

File photo used to illustrate story. The Guardian Nigeria

In a case file shared with SaharaReporters, the incident happened on Monday and was reported at the police station by Seriki Aminu of Agbaku Market, Maya.

It was, however, gathered that the deceased's family immediately evacuated his body for burial, saying it had to be done quickly in line with Islamic rites. 

The case file read: "Murder today being 2/03/2021 at 0900 hours, one Seriki Aminu of Agbaku Market, Maya, Ikorodu reported at the station that on 1/3/2021
at about 2000 hours at Agbaku Maya, rival cult groups were on a rampage that one Dauda Abdullahi aged 22 years was hit with a hard object in his head, that consequently, he died, corpse evacuated by his family for burial. All efforts to start an investigation into the murder case proved abortive as family insisted in burying the corpse according to Islamic rites."

Ikorodu axis of Lagos State has continued to record the increased presence of clashes by rival cult groups leading to the death of people and destruction of properties.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Nigerian Government Has Agreed To Pay Us N4.75 Billion Compensation For #EndSARS, Shasha Losses— Northern Food, Cattle Dealers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Many Soldiers Feared Killed As Bandits Storm Military Base In Katsina
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Military Troops Arrest Fulani Suspects With Vehicle Load Of Rifles In Abuja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Kill 15 People, Abduct Hundreds In Sokoto
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Soldier, Girlfriend Supplying Ammunition, Uniforms To Bandits Arrested In Zamfara
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Benue Imposes Curfew On Three Local Government Areas, Puts N5million Bounty On Suswam's Killers
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Nigerian Government Has Agreed To Pay Us N4.75 Billion Compensation For #EndSARS, Shasha Losses— Northern Food, Cattle Dealers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Many Soldiers Feared Killed As Bandits Storm Military Base In Katsina
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Military Troops Arrest Fulani Suspects With Vehicle Load Of Rifles In Abuja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Kill 15 People, Abduct Hundreds In Sokoto
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Soldier, Girlfriend Supplying Ammunition, Uniforms To Bandits Arrested In Zamfara
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Benue Imposes Curfew On Three Local Government Areas, Puts N5million Bounty On Suswam's Killers
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH British Airways Passengers Can Now Buy N20,000 COVID-19 Test
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Have Distanced Myself From Bayelsa Governor, Diri's Administration —Ex-governor Dickson
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Another Nigerian Lawmaker, Kila Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Akeredolu Orders Recitation Of Oodua Anthem In Schools
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH I Wish COVID-19 Vaccine Had Saved My Late Dad Killed By The Virus —First Person Vaccinated In Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity 'Sheikh Gumi Not Himself, Has He Lost His Mind, Does He Need Medical Attention?' — Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad