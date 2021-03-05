Many Soldiers Feared Killed As Bandits Storm Military Base In Katsina

The attack was carried out around 1 pm on Thursday, according to eyewitnesses. The soldiers were said to be returning from an operation in a nearby forest when they were ambushed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 05, 2021

An unspecified number of soldiers are feared killed in an attack on a military outpost in Marina, Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The attack was carried out around 1 pm on Thursday, according to eyewitnesses.

File Photo

It is not clear the casualties suffered on either side, but some soldiers were feared killed.

The soldiers were said to be returning from an operation in a nearby forest when they were ambushed.

A resident of the area, who spoke under condition of anonymity, told DailyTrust, “Unknown to the soldiers, the bandits had laid an ambush in their outpost. The bandits opened fire immediately the soldiers returned to the posts.

“It is unfortunate because the soldiers were just returning from another operation, where they made tremendous success, combing the forests for the bandits, only to be waylaid in their base,” he said.

Another resident, however, said two of the bandits were killed during the gun duel.

Attempts to confirm the incident from the military or the police authorities proved abortive.

SaharaReporters, New York

