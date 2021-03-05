Nigerian Arrested In India With Drugs Worth Over N20 Million

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 05, 2021

A 32-year-old Nigerian, Ugochukwu Victor Nwaosu, has been arrested by operatives of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Karnataka in Bengaluru, India, on charges of drug peddling.

The CCB recovered 500 grammes of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, MDMA worth over Rs 40 lakhs (N20.9 million) from Nwaosu, who was arrested on Friday, in Hennur area of the city.

Indian police

According to the police, the suspect had come to India on a student visa. Based on information received from him during interrogation, police raided two houses and launched a manhunt for two other suspects identified as Master Chandra and Keshav.

Also, Govindpura police raided the home of a reality TV star, Mastan at Sanjay Nagar and have detained him in connection with the drug case.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the Nigerian at the Hennur police station.

Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, commonly known as ecstasy or molly, is a psychoactive drug primarily used for recreational purposes.

