Troops Arrest Fulani Suspects With Vehicle Load Of Rifles In Abuja

SaharaReporters learnt that the Fulani suspects were nabbed by troops of 176 Battalion, Gwagwalada, during a stop and search operation at the entrance of Kuje Area council on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 05, 2021

Troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested five suspected Fulani armed robbers in the Kuje area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, with two vehicles containing locally made guns.

File Photo

It was gathered that the men were arrested inside two Golf cars with the weapons, after credible intelligence was given to the troops on duty.

A source said the suspects were still undergoing interrogation after which they would be handed over to the police for prosecution.

“The Fulani men were rounded up by troops of 176 Battalion during the routine stop-and-search in the Kuje area. They hid several locally made weapons inside their Golf car. Some of the residents of the area provided intelligence to the military.

“They are still being quizzed on how they got their weapons, where they were heading and what other crimes they had committed,” the source explained.

Several parts of Abuja have been grappling with insecurity challenges ranging from kidnapping for ransom to armed robbery and carjacking.

Two days ago, gunmen attacked a pregnant woman during a midnight raid on Kwaita community in the Kwali Area Council.

Sources said during the raid, the kidnappers also abducted three persons, including the woman’s husband.

The kidnappers invaded the houses of their victims and whisked them away after shooting sporadically.

The incident comes barely a month after gunmen abducted a PUNCH journalist, Okechukwu Nnodim, at his house in the Arab Road area of Kubwa.

The kidnappers also attacked his neighbours and went away with the two sons of a widow, Mrs Faith Gbeyide.

SaharaReporters, New York

