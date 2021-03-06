BREAKING: Buhari Receives COVID-19 Vaccine In Aso Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari was on Saturday vaccinated against COVID-19.

Buhari was vaccinated by his personal physician at about 11.51 am at a brief ceremony witnessed by top government officials at the New Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari

The President was the first among the nation's strategic leaders to take the vaccine after some frontline health workers at the National Hospital's treatment centre, Abuja, were vaccinated on Friday.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo receiving COVID-19 vaccine

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control had early on Friday cleared the 3.924m doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, which arrived in Nigeria on Tuesday for usage.

