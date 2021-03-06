BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out In Aso Rock

SaharaReporters learnt that the fire started at 4 pm as the fire service officials tried desperately to put it out.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 06, 2021

A fire outbreak has been reported at the Presidential Villa in Aso Rock, Abuja, causing confusion among workers in President Muhammadu Buhari's abode.

"The security men were chasing people not to capture the incident, but I tried my best to capture it. The fire is still on," a source told SaharaReporters around 9 pm.

Although the cause of the fire is not yet known, fire service trucks have moved in and were seen in the villa.

SaharaReporters, New York

