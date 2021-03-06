BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out In Aso Rock

A fire outbreak has been reported at the Presidential Villa in Aso Rock, Abuja, causing confusion among workers in President Muhammadu Buhari's abode.

SaharaReporters learnt that the fire started at 4 pm as the fire service officials tried desperately to put it out.

"The security men were chasing people not to capture the incident, but I tried my best to capture it. The fire is still on," a source told SaharaReporters around 9 pm.

Although the cause of the fire is not yet known, fire service trucks have moved in and were seen in the villa.