Fulani Herder Stabbed My Son Over Missing Cow – Bayelsa Farmer

The farmer added that his son could have died if not for emergency medical assistance, noting that he was afraid to go back to his plantation where the herdsman had attacked them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 06, 2021

A farmer in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area, former President Goodluck Jonathan's hometown in Bayelsa State, Mr Goodhead Nation, says a Fulani herdsman stabbed him and his son on the head, palm and buttocks over an allegation that they stole his missing cow.

The farmer added that his son could have died if not for emergency medical assistance, noting that he was afraid to go back to his plantation where the herdsman had attacked them.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Speaking with Punch, the farmer explained that he and his 18-year-old son never saw the cow not to talk of knowing its whereabouts, but the herder went on to brutalise them with machetes on their farm.

"We were attacked on Friday, February 18, 2021. My son and I were in my palm plantation, cutting palm on that day. Suddenly, around 4pm, one Fulani herder ran into the plantation. He charged towards me and asked me for his cow. He said, 'Papa, where is my cow? You have stolen my cow. Where is my cow? You took my cow.' And I asked him what cow he was talking about. I told him I didn't know what he was talking about and that, as he could see, I had been busy on my palm plantation. I told him we had not seen his cow and it was not with us.

"While he was talking with me, my son was on the other side of the plantation, cutting palm. My son had been cutting the palm while I was carrying it. The herder asked me repeatedly for his missing cow and I told him often to look elsewhere for his cow. He was holding a big stick and a machete in his hands when he ran into the plantation. Suddenly, he tried to hit my head with the stick but I blocked it with my hand.

"He attempted again and I still blocked it with my hand. He then ran towards my son, who took to his heels. He pursued my son and I heard my son shouting, 'He is pursuing me, he is pursuing me.' After a while, I did not hear my son's voice again. So, I also raised the alarm. I started shouting for help, saying that a herder wanted to kill us. Later, he was found.

"Some people nearby saw us and brought their canoe. We paddled to Otuoke, our community, and took him to the hospital there but they did not have a blood bank. They turned us back because my son was losing blood. Some community development officials assisted us and got a vehicle to take us to the FMC (Federal Medical Centre), Yenagoa, in the night. When we arrived, they started treating him, washing his wounds and taking care of him. The herder cut my son with a machete.

"He cut him on his head, right palm and buttocks, maybe when he fell on the ground. So, he cut him on three parts of his body. I cried because my son is my only helper and he cut his right palm."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Fresh Crisis Brews In Igangan As Herdsmen Resume Farm Destruction
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Five Killed As Troops, Bandits Engage In Gun Battle In Katsina
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity We're Not Ready To Go To War With Any Group But We'll Protect Our Region — Yoruba Leaders
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Abductors Of Osun Travellers Suspected To Be Fulani, Says Police Commissioner
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Nigerian Army Tried To Cover Up Attack On UN Hub In Dikwa, Kept Mum On Death Of Soldiers
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Afenifere Condemns Trial Of Seven Yoruba Men, Exclusion Of Hausa, Fulani Suspects In Shasha Incident
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Nigerian Government Has Agreed To Pay Us N4.75 Billion Compensation For #EndSARS, Shasha Losses— Northern Food, Cattle Dealers
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Kill 15 People, Abduct Hundreds In Sokoto
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Court Fines Daddy Freeze N5Million Over Sexual Affair With Married Woman
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption How APC Chieftain, Danu, Customs Boss Defrauded Nigerian Government Of N51 Billion, Wired N2.5 Billion To Buhari’s Daughter
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News Yola-Based Mother Of Two Dies During Sex With Lover, Police React
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Why I Dropped Out Of UI Medical School At 500Level – Benue Wheelbarrow Pusher
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military One Dead As Policemen, Soldiers Clash In Abuja, Youths Burn Down Police Station
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Health Minister Lists Categories Of Nigerians Not Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics My Ex-Wife Stabbed People While Trying To Kill Me, Our Children—Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption 'Is Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Operating Bureau de Change?'— CACOL Demands Probe Of $2million, N17million Allegedly Stolen From Monarch’s Palace
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Scandal FLASHBACK: Fani-Kayode Mocking SaharaReporters In Attempt To Cover Up Domestic Abuse Reports In 2018
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: I Tested Positive For COVID-19, Says Ex-President Obasanjo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad