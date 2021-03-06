I Pray For God's Mercy Before Hacking Into People's Bank Accounts — Suspected Fraudster

Olalekan, arrested by the Osun State Police Command and paraded alongside a robbery syndicate, said he never used charms or incantations.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 06, 2021

A 27-year-old SIM card hacker, Ayoola Olalekan, has said that he usually begged for God's mercy before hacking into his victims' bank accounts.

Olalekan, arrested by the Osun State Police Command and paraded alongside a robbery syndicate, said he never used charms or incantations.

Google/cybercrime

According to Nation, Ayoola, who had been parading himself as a hip-hop artist, admitted being a hacker who withdrew money from his victims' bank accounts using their SIM cards and bank verification numbers.

He said, "I dropped out when I was in Senior Secondary School, SS 2. My father took another wife, who was not treating me well, so I ran away from home. I then went to Lagos, where I was taught how to hack into people's SIM cards and transfer money from their bank accounts.

"At a point, I went to learn aluminium, but I left the job to start this 'Wire Wire job' and it was paying me well. I got lots of money from the hacking job.

"There was a boy called Samuel. I didn't know that he was into robbery. He called me one day that there was an iPhone 6X I needed to hack the SIM card. I went to meet him at Toll Gate in Ibadan. He told me that the phone had been with him for more than five days, that I needed to hack the SIM and transfer the money from the owner's bank accounts.

"I checked the phone but I could not find any contact and the Bank Verification Number (BVN) of the victim. I logged into the iCloud account, but I could not find any clue to hack the bank account until I logged into the phone owner's email address, where I saw the BVN. I input the BVN in my hacking software and saw the person's name, date of birth and address. I registered the account and I started transferring his money from his bank accounts."

The suspect said N500,000 was the highest amount of money he transferred at a go since he started his crime.

"I go to pastors and alfas (Muslim clerics) to pray. I go to mosques and churches to pray for God's mercy before I start hacking into my victims' bank accounts to withdraw their money. I have never done a charm in a herbalist's house. I don't have an incision on my body. It is not easy to get money. I never did any charm to hack into people's accounts.

"If I go to a church and a mosque and the cleric asks me for my requests from God, I tell them that all I need is God's mercy. I have faith in God's mercy," he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Abductors Of Osun Travellers Suspected To Be Fulani, Says Police Commissioner
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Two Nigerians Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Ghana For Kidnapping, Murder Of Girls
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigeria’s Attorney General, Malami, Takes Over Prosecution Of Kidnapper, Wadume
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
CRIME Former US Police Officer Accused Of Murdering George Floyd Granted $1.25m Bail At First Court Appearance
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
CRIME Abductors Release Three Of Four Kidnapped Kaduna Seminarians
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Delta Police Parade School Proprietor, 81 Others For Various Crimes
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Nigerian Government Has Agreed To Pay Us N4.75 Billion Compensation For #EndSARS, Shasha Losses— Northern Food, Cattle Dealers
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption How APC Chieftain, Danu, Customs Boss Defrauded Nigerian Government Of N51 Billion, Wired N2.5 Billion To Buhari’s Daughter
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Court Fines Daddy Freeze N5Million Over Sexual Affair With Married Woman
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Why I Dropped Out Of UI Medical School At 500Level – Benue Wheelbarrow Pusher
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Yola-Based Mother Of Two Dies During Sex With Lover, Police React
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Education Sokoto Polytechnic Shut After Female Student Stabs Roommate To Death
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Military One Dead As Policemen, Soldiers Clash In Abuja, Youths Burn Down Police Station
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Kill 15 People, Abduct Hundreds In Sokoto
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal FLASHBACK: Fani-Kayode Mocking SaharaReporters In Attempt To Cover Up Domestic Abuse Reports In 2018
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption 'Is Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Operating Bureau de Change?'— CACOL Demands Probe Of $2million, N17million Allegedly Stolen From Monarch’s Palace
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics We Are Brothers, Oshiomhole Says, Embraces Obaseki In Edo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Baptist, ECWA Attack Kwara Government Over Hijab Policy In Schools
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad