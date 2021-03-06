I'm Not Interested In Contesting 2023 Election, People Are Only Speculating – Jonathan

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 06, 2021

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has lamented that it was unfortunate that schoolchildren and many Nigerians are being kidnapped for ransom by bandits.

Jonathan on Friday advised Buhari to work together with all the governors and mobilise the security agencies so that "Nigeria will be able to cross over this very ugly phase of societal evolution."

The former president stated these when he paid a condolence visit to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State at Government House, Asaba, over his father's recent demise, Sir Okorie Okowa.

Jonathan hintedee that the report of him contesting in the 2023 presidential race were rumours and mere speculation.

He said, "I believe that with the commitment of the governors and the Federal Government, we will be able to address the issue of insecurity in the country. I think that the president himself is not sleeping and that the governors are not sleeping as well over the country's insecurity challenge.

"As long as the governors, the president and all the security agencies can work together, Nigeria will be able to cross over this very ugly phase of societal evolution.

"On the rumour of my interest in the 2023 presidential election, it is mere speculation. I will continue to serve God, humanity, Africa and the world to the best of his ability and with all sense of commitment and sincerity."

Jonathan commiserated with the governor on the passing of his father. He urged him and his siblings to continue to promote their father's enviable records as a way to immortalise him.

Okowa, who thanked the former president for identifying with the family on the demise of their patriarch, said they were consoled because their father died in Christ.

"We appreciate your fatherly role, even within our South-South region, and I must use this opportunity to thank you for the establishment of the Maritime University in Okerenkoko because that did bring peace to us as a state," Okowa added.

