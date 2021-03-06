One Dead As Policemen, Soldiers Clash In Abuja, Youths Burn Down Police Station

There has been tension in Kujekwa community, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja after an altercation between police officers and soldiers left a soldier dead.

SaharaReporters learnt that angry youth who wanted to avenge the soldier's death burnt down the Nukuse Police Station in Kujekwa, leading to confusion in the area.

File photo used to illustrate story.

It was gathered that trouble started when at about 10.30 am on Friday, two soldiers, Corporal Dantani Bako and Samuel Gambo, who rode a motorcycle, were stopped by the police at a checkpoint in the Kuje area.

SaharaReporters learnt that a disagreement ensued when one policeman broke the motorcycle's headlight and later shot both soldiers on the legs.

Passersby, after that, rushed the soldiers to the Kwali General Hospital, where Bako later died, leading to an anti-police riot in the area.

"Bako, an army corporal with number 19NA/78/1302, was with the 199 Special Forces Battalion in Borno State. He and Gambo, a private with 19 Brigade Garrison, were stopped by the policemen at the checkpoint. During interrogation, the policemen broke the headlight of their motorcycle. Not done, one of the policemen shot at the soldiers, leading to confusion in the area," a resident familiar with the incident said.

"The two soldiers were rushed to the Kwali General Hospital where Bako later died. Gambo, too is in critical condition and he was referred to the Gwagwalada General Hospital for further treatment," another source added.

According to an army situation report sighted by SaharaReporters, the two soldiers were given a pass from the North-East to see their families when the incident happened.

"The angry youths from the victim's village in Kujekwa have pounced on the policemen. They burnt down the police station and investigation is ongoing to apprehend the suspects," the army report added.