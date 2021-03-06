We Are Brothers, Oshiomhole Says, Embraces Obaseki In Edo

The two hitherto political rivals met in Auchi, Edo State, at the Centenary Birthday Thanksgiving of Msgr. Thomas Oleghe and 18th Canonical Erection Anniversary of the Diocese of Auchi.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 06, 2021

Former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, has described the incumbent governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki, as his brother and friend on Saturday.

Obaseki, who exchanged greetings with an elbow-bump in compliance with COVID-19 preventive protocols, with his predecessor, said they are both sons of Edo with the interest of the state at heart.

Obaseki also said he has no personal grudges against the All Progressives Congress's former chairman but only dislikes his politics style, a statement from the governor's office said.

The governor said, "I don't have anything personal against Oshiomhole. I may not like his politics, but he has not done anything personal against me. We all are interacting with the interest of the country and the development of our community at heart."
On his part, Oshiomhole, a guest at the event, hailed his successor, describing him as "his brother and friend".

Oshiomhole said, "Once the governor speaks, the matter ends. The governor knows that pensioners here might not be able to do much; that is why he said every other thing required to complete the hostel of the Catholic School of Nursing and Midwifery in Uzairue, his government will do."
The governor, who was elected on the platform of APC in 2016, was denied the party's ticket for a second term in 2020 due to intra-party wrangling.

He later defected to the Peoples Democratic Party. He defeated Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the APC candidate and the anointed candidate of Oshiomhole and Bola Tinubu in the 2020 Edo State Governorship Election.

SaharaReporters, New York

