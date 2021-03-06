Yola-Based Mother Of Two Dies During Sex With Lover, Police React

A 37-year-old mother of two children has died during a sex romp with her lover in Yola, Adamawa State's capital.

The lover, a telecommunication engineer, identified as Lekan Agboola, has been arrested by the police.'

DSP Suleiman Nguroje, Police Public Relations Officer in Adamawa, said Agboola, currently being detained at the command's criminal investigation department, has a wife and two children living in Lagos.

Agboola reportedly confessed that the deceased had been his girlfriend for more than three years.

Narrating what happened on the day she died, Agboola said, "On February 24, 2021, around 9 am, I called her on the phone and asked her to see me because we had not seen each other for some time. When she arrived, we started having fun, and she suddenly collapsed.

"When I realised she was not breathing, I then called one of my female friends and told her what happened. She advised me to take her to a hospital where she was confirmed dead."

Nguroje said the police are trying to investigate the actual cause of the woman's death.

