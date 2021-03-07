Four Persons injured, Six Arrested Over Prolonged Kingship Crisis In Ogun

The police in Ogun State have arrested six persons over a protracted kingship tussle in the Ikenne-Remo area of Ogun State.

It was learnt that four persons were injured during the violence involving Agbekoya and some suspected thugs, who allegedly damaged property.

The suspects reportedly unleashed terror in the area following the controversial kingship tussle, which is a subject of litigation.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this on Saturday in a statement.

Oyeyemi said a crisis broke out in the town on Friday following the decision of the reigning Oba of the town, Onakade, to celebrate a traditional festival known as 'Jabajaba'.

The police spokesperson said a town crier was sent round the community for the preparatory rites, adding that it didn’t go down well with the monarch's rivals who allegedly attacked the town crier and seized his gong.

He said, “They also accused the monarch of trying to forcefully fence off a piece of land where traditional rites are performed in the town. This led to a fracas between the two parties, following which the two sides suffered some injuries and some homes were damaged.

“Policemen led by the Area Commander Shagamu were quickly deployed to the area and the situation was brought under control.”

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State, Edward Ajogun, moved to the town for an on-the-spot assessment and to initiate peace talks.

He said, “The CP who met separately with the two opposing sides, warned them to eschew violence and follow due process to resolve their differences. “While the CP and his entourage were still on the peace mission within the town, information was received that some people suspected to have hired thugs and Agbekoyas, popular Yoruba hunter group, were shooting indiscriminately in retaliation against their property allegedly damaged, and in the process, injured about four people.

“The CP then ordered that they should be chased and brought to justice. It is pertinent to note that no death was recorded contrary to the rumour being peddled around.”

He noted that peace was gradually returning to the town as more policemen had been deployed to beef up security in the town.