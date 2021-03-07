Only 200 Doctors Attending To Six Million Population —Borno Government

The Borno State Government has said that with the state’s population of more than six million, there are only 200 doctors available to attend to people.

Prof Isah Marte, the Chief of Staff to the state governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, disclosed this in Abuja when he led a delegation to the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, in Abuja.

Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum

According to Daily Trust, the delegation met with the minister to seek the Nigerian government’s intervention in the state’s healthcare delivery system.

Prof Marte also said over 35,000 people had been killed and two million displaced as a result of the Boko Haram crisis in the state.

He said, “Before the insurgency, various governments of Borno State had invested a lot in healthcare by building hospitals and primary healthcare centres in virtually all the wards. But as a result of insurgency, most of these things have been destroyed.

“The total cost of destruction in the North-East is about N9 billion and Borno State took the lion’s share of six billion. So, we really need assistance, not only from development partners but also from the Federal Government.

“Just to recap some of the destructions, especially in the health sector, 11 hospitals were completely burnt. One was partially burnt, seven were vandalised, 185 primary healthcare centres were destroyed.

“So in the health sector, the total facility; hospital, primary healthcare centres destroyed as at 2015, was 248. But the government has done a lot. We have renovated or built almost half of those structures so far.

“Because of this insurgency, over two million people have been displaced and over 35,000 people have lost their lives.

“In Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, we used to have a population of about one million. But now, we have close to three million people congested in Maiduguri. In Borno State, we have less than 200 doctors, with a population of six million.

“We have less than 1,000 nurses and recently, we recruited over 360 nurses. We have only seven pharmacists and we are going to recruit 45 more. We have interviewed some and we are going to employ more.”

Responding, the Minister of Health said, “We know where it hurts and I must say that our hearts go out to Borno. We do worry about what is going on there and how we can help; how we can put our heads together and see how we can alleviate the suffering of the people.”

Borno is the worst hit state in the violent campaign launched by the Boko Haram sect.