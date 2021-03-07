We’ll Unveil New Security Outfit In South-West, Says Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has stated that a new security outfit that will complement the efforts of the Western Nigeria Security Network, also known as Amotekun, and other security agencies in tackling the insecurity ravaging the region will soon be unveiled.

According to the Sun, speaking at a press conference in Lagos State, the Aare said the new security outfit would involve all security groups, traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the region.

Gani Adams

He said stakeholders involved would deliberate on the issue in Ibadan, Oyo State, on March 17.

Adams and some members of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, present at the press briefing also called on the six governors of the region to inject at least 15 per cent of their annual budget into agriculture.

Adams; Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin; and a chieftain of the group, Sola Lawal, said that investing a huge amount of money on agriculture will play a huge impact in providing sustainable food production for the region.

They condemned the recent protest by food sellers in the northern part of the country, which prevented food from the area from coming to the South-West.

The trio said investment in agriculture would provide employment, enhance internally generated revenue, provide food security, reduce urban congestion and enlarge the coast for participatory modernised agriculture.

Adams explained that the South-West spent a huge amount on food daily, adding that the protest was a clarion call to the leaders in the region to provide the necessary security for farmers in order to produce enough agricultural produce.