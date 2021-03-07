Yoruba Leaders Sponsoring Crisis In South-West Over 2023 Polls Won't End Well —Oluwo

The Oluwo of Iwo town in Osun State, Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi, has advised Fulani people not to live inside bushes but rather stay in the town, so that all of them could be known.

Akanbi urged Fulani settlers to fish out the criminals among them in the interest of peaceful co-existence.

The monarch, in a statement he posted on his Facebook page, on Sunday, alleged that all the hues and cries on the security challenge in the South-West region was about the 2023 presidential election.

He said, “This thing is not about Fulani or Yoruba. It is political. Some people are sponsoring crimes to destroy Nigeria. Crime doesn’t have a tribe. Prosecute criminals and try them in court, not a tribe.

“We want the Fulani also to fish out the criminals among them. You Fulani people should also come and live in the town, don’t live in the bush again. Let us know all of you.

“The Fulani community should talk more to the government to teach you modern ways of ranching. Open grazing is no longer fashionable in the 21st century. We know you are used to it but you have to change to the modern ways.

“There must be an intervention programme from the government to educate Fulani on modern way of ranching. Some of you should engage in pastoral business for herders to buy feeds from you. This is how you will not be having problems with farmers.”

Oluwo said the Yoruba leaders sponsoring crisis in the region will not end well.

According to him, “Those who are singing discordant tunes are doing so because of personal aggrandisement. We know some Yoruba leaders who are calling for war for political reason. It is all about 2023 presidency. Because they feel someone wants to become (the) President and they don’t want him.

“It is because they know that the next president of this country will be Yoruba and they don’t want that to happen. The person they are accusing has not even come out to say that he wants to be President so why all hatred?”

The monarch warned the Yoruba leaders fanning the embers of discord to desist in the interest of national unity.