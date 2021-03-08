After Surviving Two Months In Boko Haram Captivity, Pastor Bulus, Family Relocate From Borno

SaharaReporters learnt that after observing a church thanksgiving in Pemi village in the Chibok Local Government Area last Friday, Yikura, his wife and three children left the community.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 08, 2021

Pastor Bulus Yikura, who was miraculously freed by the Boko Haram terrorists last Wednesday after being given a seven-day deadline to live, has fled Chibok in Borno State with his family members in search of a safer environment.

SaharaReporters was told that the pastor had relocated to another town in another North-East state – the specifics of which have been withheld for security reasons.

Pastor Yikura was abducted on December 24, 2020, and he had drawn public sympathy when he, in the last week of February, appeared in a video sent by the Boko Haram terrorists, begging President Muhammadu Buhari, the Borno State government, and the Christian Association of Nigeria to secure his release.

He had been given seven days by the terrorists to live.

Last Wednesday, Yikura was freed on the final day of the ultimatum and was initially received by operatives of the Department of State Services in Maiduguri.

A family source told SaharaReporters on Monday that Pastor Yikura left Chibok and moved his property out on Friday.

“Bulus came back to his wife and three children on Friday. It was a pleasant reunion. The whole church community welcomed him. He started moving all his property the same day, and he left Chibok. He has left Borno State.

“There was a big thanksgiving at his church in Pemi Village in Chibok. But in these circumstances, we advised him to relocate immediately. Chibok is still very vulnerable and the entire Borno State, as we speak. So, he is off to start a new life in another state,” the family source said.

