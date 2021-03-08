Fani-Kayode Calls For Arrest Of Fulani Warlord, Wakili's Son, Says He Killed 10 People In Four Days

Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has called for the arrest of Abu, son of the recently arrested Fulani warlord, Iskilu Wakili, alleging that he is the perpetrator of crimes against innocent citizens.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle on Monday, the minister commended operatives of the Oodua Peoples Congress for capturing Wakili, a godfather of terrorist activities in Ibarapa, Oyo State.

Femi Fani-Kayode

He alleged that Abu had killed ten persons some days earlier and successfully terminated four human lives on Monday morning.

The former aviation minister said just like his father, Abu is a foreign Fulani herder that should be arrested and prosecuted immediately, “or better still shoot him on sight."

His tweet read, “I congratulate my friend and brother, Iba Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland and the OPC for the successful capture of Wakili, one of the most barbaric and notorious foreign Fulani terrorists and cold-blooded killers, in the country. This is the way forward. Kudos!



“There is no doubt that the newly captured Wakili is the godfather of terrorism in the South-West. However, the enforcer and 'hard man' of his terrorist cell is his son whose name is Abu. Abu killed 10 innocent souls three days ago and Chief Sunday Adeyemo (Sunday Igboho), who was utterly enraged, sent pictures of their bodies to me one hour after they were murdered. I forwarded the same to my friend and brother, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state who not only forwarded them to the Inspector-General of Police in my presence but also called him and briefed him.

“The IGP assured him that he would take necessary action and look into the matter. Sadly, this morning, after the arrest of his father yesterday, Abu has killed four more innocent and defenceless souls. This is unacceptable. The boy is just a heartless and vicious beast and worse of all, he is not even a Nigerian. He, like his father Wakili together with most of the terrorists in our land, is a foreign Fulani and not a local one. I hereby call on the authorities to locate, arrest and prosecute Wakili's son, Abu, immediately or better still, shoot him on sight.”



Fani-Kayode also called for the immediate release of the OPC members who were arrested for allegedly burning down the house of the Fulani warlord, killing a woman in the process.

“I also call on them to charge Wakili to court as soon as possible & ensure that he is brought to justice for his horrendous crimes against the people of Ibarapa, Oyo state & the South-West.

“Finally, I call for the immediate release of the OPC heroes who arrested the monster called Wakili and who handed him over to the authorities in one piece. Be rest assured that where the authorities refuse to arrest terrorists in the South-West, we reserve the right to do it ourselves and hand them over to the police for investigation.”



He warned that under no circumstance should the captured Fulani warlord be set free, so as not to jeopardise the peace process.

“Finally let me say the following, under no circumstances should Wakili be set free. If that were to happen for any reason, it would threaten and jeopardise the peace process that has been put in place very badly and it would cause many to lose faith and hope in what we are trying to achieve," he said.