Four Men Killed In Ibarapa After Arrest Of Fulani Warlord, Wakili —Gani Adams

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has raised the alarm over the killing of four men at Idiyan village, Igangan, Oyo State by men believed to be Abdullah Iskilu Wakili's men.

The four men were hacked to death around 2 am on Monday at the village.

Two of the men killed were said to be members of the community police in the area.

Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, said the four men were killed in the most gruesome manner, adding that the audio and pictorial evidence at his disposal indicated that the killers had been terrorising the village and its environs.

They have also collected over 800 million naira as ransom from their captives.

He said, "Wakili's men have displaced more than a million residents in the over 10 villages in Oke Ogun.They have raped, and killed residents at will. The late Alhaja Sherifat, and the late Dr. Fatai Aborode and several others were killed, and they are still on rampage till today. They have been terrorising our people for more than six years. Wakili was a comedian, pretending to avoid being investigated. He was hail and hearty, but started pretending shortly after he was captured.

"It is sad that kidnapping and killing still continue unabated without any clue as to the time it will end.Today, four men were hacked to death at Idiyan villafe, and it is sad and most unfortunately that the police have not been able to unravel the killers till the present time."

Adams expressed worry that the security situation in the South-West was becoming worrisome, maintaining that the situation could have been so worse if not for the efforts of the OPC.

The Yoruba generalissimo, however, warned criminal herders to stay away from the region, disclosing that OPC and other local security operatives would continue to ensure that the region is safe for residents.

Adams, while reacting to the arrest of four members of the OPC who nabbed an alleged Fulani kidnapper, Wakili, said it was purely an admittance of failure for the police to arrest 'our gallant men that had assisted them in nabbing the notorious kidnapper, Wakili and three of his men.

"By detaining the OPC members, it shows that the police are ready to frustrate the efforts of the people. The police that are supposed to commend the joint security team for complementing their efforts went ahead to detain them unjustly, alleging arson and killing of an unknown person, and up till now, the police have failed to unravel the killers of the four men. People are beginning to lose confidence in the ability of the police; it will be distrastrous for the police to lose the respect of the people."

Adams, however, urged the police to release the OPC members, and concentrate on ridding Igangan forests of bandits and kidnappers.