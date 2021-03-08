Gunmen Kidnap Nigerian Minister’s Niece In Jos

Gunmen have kidnapped a niece of the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Pauline Tallen.

The incident happened at Rantiya Locost, Dapit Karen, in the Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

A relative of the victim, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, said the gunmen came around 5 am when residents were still sleeping.

He said the kidnappers did not kidnap the victim’s mother who was staying with her.

The family member further disclosed that the kidnappers had called the family and demanded a ransom of N5 million.

When contacted, spokesman for the state police command, Ubah Gabriel, said the police were not aware of the incident but would find out and get back to the correspondent.