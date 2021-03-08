Nigerians Mock Buhari, Osinbajo For Taking AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Which Austria Suspended After Death Of Woman

Nigerians on Twitter have mocked President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for taking AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine which Austria suspended on Sunday following the death of a woman.

The two leaders were inoculated against the virus publicly by their respective personal physicians on Saturday in a bid to convince Nigerians to take the vaccine.



However, barely 24 hours after Nigeria’s leaders got the jabs, Austria which adopted the same batch of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, suspended it after one died and another developed illness after taking the shots.

“While a 49-year-old woman died as a result of severe coagulation disorders, another 35-year-old woman developed a pulmonary embolism and is recovering,” a report said.

“A pulmonary embolism is an acute lung disease caused by a dislodged blood clot.

“The Federal Office for Safety in Health Care (BASG) has received two reports in a temporal connection with vaccination from the same batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the district clinic of Zwettl” in Lower Austria province, it said.

“Currently there is no evidence of a causal relationship with the vaccination,” BASG said.

Austrian newspaper Niederoesterreichische Nachrichten as well as broadcaster ORF and the APA news agency reported that the women were both nurses who worked at the Zwettl clinic.

BASG said blood clotting was not among the known side effects of the vaccine. It was pursuing its investigation vigorously to completely rule out any possible link.

“As a precautionary measure, the remaining stocks of the affected vaccine batch are no longer being issued or vaccinated,” it added.

An AstraZeneca spokesman said: “There have been no confirmed serious adverse events associated with the vaccine,” adding that all batches are subject to strict and rigorous quality controls."

Reacting, a human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju @adeyanjudeji, said on his Twitter handle, “This is the vaccine Buhari is deceiving some Nigerians he took? If you allow him to scam you again, that’s your problem. Even South Africa has suspended it.”

This is the vaccine Buhari is deceiving some Nigerians he took? If you allow him scam you again, thatâs your problem. Even South Africa has suspended it. pic.twitter.com/E4EOUjhCaZ — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) March 7, 2021

Good name is better than gold, @sirpeeworld tweeted, “Buhari and his VP took chloroquine not vaccine. All world leaders are taking different liquid or an empty string to deceive their citizens.”

“Nobody can convince me Buhari took that vaccine,” Eric Ebruphiyor @Ericfamiliar1 reacted.

“Simple,” Trace Scorch @iTs_TSc said. “All those that were promoting and advertising the poison for others to take, will have blood on their hands for trafficking drugs or for promoting others to take harmful substances. Those that called us conspiracy theorists will have themselves to blame.”