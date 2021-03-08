Oyo Government Monitoring Police’s Handling Of Arrested Fulani Leader, Wakili – Makinde

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has stated that the government is monitoring the events regarding the arrest of Fulani leader, Iskilu Wakili, at Kajola community in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area, and how the police are handling the matter.

Makinde assured that the interests of the people of Oyo State would be protected, while urging them to stay calm and report security breaches.

The governor stated this on Twitter in his first reaction to the arrest of the allegedly notorious Fulani warlord troubling the Ibarapa region.

He said, “We are aware of the events regarding Iskilu Wakili at Kajola community in Ibarapa North LGA, and the Nigeria police's handling of the matter. I want to assure you that we are taking all necessary steps to ensure that the interests of the good people of Oyo State are protected.

“I, therefore, urge all law-abiding citizens of the state to stay calm and go about their legitimate businesses. And to call 615 toll-free to report any security breaches in Oyo State.”

Members of the Oodua People's Congress had on Sunday arrested the dreaded Fulani warlord who was also accused of terrorising the people of the Ibarapa North and its environs.

Wakili had been arrested on Sunday morning, barely a week after the same OPC (faction of the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Oba Gani Adams) arrested his deputy and some other members of his gang.

A series of videos posted by the OPC on Sunday showed Wakili, dressed in a green outfit, at the back of a vehicle being driven into Ayete, the headquarters of the local government area.

Wakili was said to have been arrested along others, who were accused of shooting at the OPC men.

In a twist of events, the Oyo State Police Command arrested and detained three members of the OPC who arrested Wakili.

The police in a statement by the police public relations officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, had said the house of Wakili was burnt and that a woman, whose identity had yet to be ascertained, was burnt in the fire.

"While there, the house of the Wakili in question was set ablaze, while a female (the identity of whom has yet to be ascertained) was burnt in the fire and Wakili (about 75 years old and blind) with two (2) other persons were picked up. The three (3) of them are presently in the custody of the police. The Commissioner of Police has directed that Wakili (due to his frail appearance and state of health), be moved to the hospital, while others are being interrogated. Others being interrogated are the OPC members involved in arson and murder.

"Meanwhile, the Oyo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that any person or group of persons from any region or tribe that has been found culpable to have committed any criminal act(s) in the state would not be spared, but would be arrested and dealt with according to extant laws,” the police had said.