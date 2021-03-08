Police Invite Social Media Influencer Over Tweet Against APC Supporter

The Lagos State Police Command has invited a social media influencer, Pamilerin Adegoke, for questioning over hos tweet against a staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari.

SaharaReporters gathered that Adegoke was invited over something he posted on Twitter against a woman identified as Iyabo Awokoya, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Awokoya had earlier in a tweet promised to ‘deal' with the social media influencer.

“Is there anyone who please who knows Dr Pam Pam personally and knows his telephone number. I need to make an example of someone,” she had posted.

According to a letter dated March 4 and signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Fayoade Adegoke, the Twitter influencer was asked to report at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Yaba on March 09, 2021.

“This office is investigating a case in which your attention is needed to facilitate and bring the matter to a logical conclusion. You are hereby requested for interview by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, Lagos, on 9th March, 2021 at 10:00am, through the O/C D8 Section with phone No. 081233862**,” part of the letter read.

Reacting to the invitation, Adegoke tweeted, “I've been invited by the Nigeria Police (‪@policeng‬) via the State CID, Panti, Lagos to answer questions regarding an undisclosed issue. Recall that ‪ @iyaboawokoya‬ had vowed to instigate the police against me. I've been advised by my lawyer ‪@InibeheEffiong‬ not to react further.”