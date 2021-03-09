Bobi Wine Declares Protest Over Presidential Election Rigging In Uganda

Uganda’s main opposition leader and music artist, Bobi Wine, has called for a peaceful and unarmed nationwide protest in the country over the rigged presidential election that handed victory to incumbent, 76-year-old Yoweri Museveni.

Wine said on Tuesday that all citizens of the country must demand that General Museveni and his regime of shame should stop abducting the people of Uganda, which they continued to do on a daily basis.

The Ugandan singer turned politician said in an address that Museveni and his security operatives must release the arrested citizens in a #BringBackOurPeople campaign.

Wine said, “As we promised when we withdrew the Election Petition from the Supreme Court, we are bringing this matter to the People of Uganda! As always, the regime is desperately trying to claim that we are planning violent protests. No. We are calling upon all of you citizens of good will to demonstrate peacefully and unarmed, a right guaranteed by Article 29 of the Constitution.

“We are demonstrating with four demands; one, we won the January 14 election. Our computation from the forms show that we won with 54.19 per cent, despite the massive ballot stuffing which General Museveni engaged in. This morning we have given details of our election results, and thereafter we'll release the DR forms on our website.

“Two, we demand that Gen. Museveni return the victory of the people of Uganda. If he claims, even remotely that he won this election, we demand that there is an independent audit of the election.

“Three, we are demanding that General Museveni and his regime of shame immediately stop abducting the people of Uganda, which they continue to do on a daily basis. We are demanding that General Museveni and his security operatives #BringBackOurPeople who were abducted.

“Four, we are demanding that General Museveni immediately releases all political prisoners, dead or alive; including those who are in prisons and those who are in torture chambers across the country. We are demanding that Gen. Museveni immediately stops the trial of civilians in the general court-martial and other military courts.”

In January, Museveni, a former guerrilla leader who has led the East African country since 1986, was declared winner of the January 14 election with 59% of the vote, while Wine was given 35%.

According to Reuters, Wine, 38, a pop star and lawmaker, rejected the results and said he believed his victory was stolen.