Ghana, Togo, Benin Republic, Others Will Enjoy Free Oil Under Biafran Government – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra says it will grant political asylum to Christians in the Northern part of Nigeria when it breaks away from the country.

The group disclosed this in a press release made available to SaharaReporters by its spokesman, Emma Powerful on Tuesday.

In the statement, IPOB said the promise is to assure Northern Christians allegedly facing persecution that Biafra is only against the Fulani-led Nigerian government.

"We the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, want to inform Christian communities in Northern Nigeria that they have nothing to worry about in a disintegrated Nigeria.

"Our leader made this solemn pledge during his live broadcast on March 8, 2021 during which he also assured them that they will be granted automatic settlement rights in the new Biafra when Nigeria finally implodes as every other failed state before it has done.

"Biafra will not allow Northern Christians who are currently at the mercy of marauding Fulani Islamic terrorists to be roasted by the Janjaweed Sharia North that are eager to decimate indigenous communities of Northern Nigeria.

"Our leader has assured them under divine oath that any Northern Christian willing to live in Biafra land can come and settle. Northern Christians shall be granted political asylum in Nigeria to pursue their legitimate careers."

The statement clarified further that some neighbouring West African countries would enjoy free petroleum products from Biafra to show that it was not seeking independence because of oil money.

"He equally promised to give free oil and gas to Ghana, Togo, Benin Republic, Ivory Coast, the Gambia and other countries in West Africa and Africa at large.

"This is to prove to them that the agitation for Biafra autonomy is not driven by the quest to control oil money. Rather, our struggle for self-rule is borne out of our desire to set the entire black race free from subjugation.

"Biafra wants to have neighbours that are free and peaceful so they can also benefit from our prosperity and enterprise.

"The independence of Biafra is the beginning of freedom for the black race! An independent Biafra will defend indigenous communities in Nigeria against Fulanisation and attack by terrorists."