Man Jailed Three Months For Internet Fraud In Abeokuta

The Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, secured the conviction of one Akinrinmade Adeniyi to three months imprisonment for an offence bordering on impersonation before Justice Mohammed Abubakar of the Federal High Court, sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He pleaded guilty to one count of fraudulent impersonation contrary to Section 22(2) (b) (i) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, brought against him by the Ibadan zonal office of the EFCC.

Aside from the jail term, the court also ordered him to restitute the sum of $500 (Five hundred US dollars) to his victim. He is also to forfeit his Toyota Lexus ES330, one Tecno K7 phone, and one HP laptop to the Nigerian government of Nigeria through the EFCC, being part of the proceeds derived from his fraudulent act.