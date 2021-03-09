Ondo Governor Orders Indefinite Suspension Of NURTW Activities

The development comes after the violent clash between two factions of the union in the state on Tuesday morning.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 09, 2021

The Ondo State government has announced the indefinite suspension of all activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers across the state.

Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Special Duties and Strategy, Doyin Odebowale, also ordered the NURTW members to immediately vacate all motor parks across the state.

The government described the clash as unruly and uncultured behaviour of the union leaders which resulted in violent attacks on members and innocent citizens.

The government, however, said the indefinite suspension did not affect Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria who comported themselves in a peaceful manner.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported how many persons were feared dead in the clash between the two factions which started around 8am on Tuesday. 

“The drivers, armed with dangerous weapons, are currently attacking one another and their personal vehicles as traders and commuters scampered for safety,” a resident had said.

Scores of people were also said to have sustained injuries.

