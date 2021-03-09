OPC Killed Woman In Attack On Wakili's Settlement, Burnt N5million, 68 Cows – Fulani Group

A Fulani group, Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN), Oyo State chapter, has alleged that members of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) who attacked the settlement of a suspected Fulani warlord known as Isiaka (Iskilu) Wakili, killed a woman during the attack, burnt N5 million, 68 cows, houses and other valuables.

The chairman of the group, Alhaji Yusuf Gizori, who alleged that his sister was shot by the OPC, said one of the houses allegedly set ablaze by the OPC members contained N5 million meant for members of his group.

He also alleged that six motorcycles and 68 cows were burnt.

Gizori, who spoke at a press conference in Ibadan, added that all the allegations levelled against Wakili, a member of his group, were baseless and unfounded.

He identified the woman allegedly killed by the OPC members as Fatima Umar, saying they were not ready to listen to any explanation when they arrived at the village.

He said; "We invited you gentlemen of the press to brief you on the development that led to the arrest of our member – 75-year-old Isiaka Wakili. When they arrived around 7 am, they alleged that he was sponsoring and masterminding various criminal attacks against farmers of Yoruba origin in the community.

"Firstly, Wakili is old and about 75 years old. Secondly, he is blind and thirdly, he has spent 19 years in the area without any previous allegation of any criminality. As we speak, two of his sons are receiving treatment in Igbo-Ora as a result of the incident. His houses were burnt, six motorcycles were burnt along with bags of foodstuffs. N5 million meant for our members was burnt.

"The attack led to the death of one of my sisters, Fatima Umar, who was shot by OPC members. We demand a thorough investigation into the arson and the government needs to caution the OPC and other unrecognised groups in the South-West against such things."

He assured the general public that his group would not embark on any reprisal despite being attacked by the people of the South-West region.

"Despite all these, we are not going to embark on any reprisal but we want to appeal to the government to kindly caution all these groups that are threatening the peace of this great nation. All our members are law-abiding citizens and we will continue to uphold the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," he said.