Police Kill One, Angry Youths Burn Station In Imo

Angry youths have set ablaze an Area Divisional Police Headquarters located at Ishinweke town in the Ihitte/Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning following the killing of a youth by a police officer.

According to the Punch, two other cops sustained injuries in the incident.

When contacted, a police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident.

Ikeokwu said the policemen who went for an arrest in the area were assaulted by the youths.

He also said two policemen were injured, adding that the youths freed a suspect.

The PPRO said a stray bullet hit one of the youths and he later died in hospital.

Ikeokwu said more policemen had been deployed to the station, adding that the state Commissioner of Police, Narisu Muhammed, had ordered an investigation into the arson and manslaughter incident.