Protesters Storm National Assembly, Evicted Policemen, Demand To See Senate President, Speaker

The protesters blocked the second gate preventing human and vehicular movement in and out of the building.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 09, 2021

There was a mild drama on Tuesday when workers from the various state Houses of Assembly under the auspices of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) stormed the National Assembly Complex in Abuja and drove away security operatives attached to the building to demand full implementation of financial autonomy for the state legislature.

The group also expressed dismay at the action of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) aimed at frustrating the implementation of financial autonomy.

It was gathered that the protesters caught the security operatives on duty unawares when they arrived at the building's main gate while chanting anti-government slogans.

The policemen and security personnel at the entrance were said to have earlier prevented the mob from gaining access when they were told that a representative of the Senate President and Speaker was on his way to address them.

Sensing that the promise would not be fulfilled, the mob forced their way in and drove away all the security operatives after waiting for hours.

The protesters were said to have run out of patience and resolved to put an end to condoning further delays in the implementation of the financial autonomy for state Houses of Assembly. 

Commenting on the development, the group's Zonal Vice President, South-West, Adu-Peters Olusegun, said the protesters were at the National Assembly to seek the audience with the leadership on the need to speed up the implementation of the law.

He said: "We are talking of order 10 passed and signed by the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria wherein among other things, the independence of the legislative in terms of financial autonomy where the houses of Assembly will not go cap in hands to the governors to seek for financial favour or curry favour for that matter.

"The fulcrum of democracy is legislative and for it to stand, we must be able to defend it.”

The protesters blocked the second gate preventing human and vehicular movement in and out of the building.

They also vowed to remain at the second gate until the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila came out to address them.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Ex-soldier Illegally Detained In Military Underground Cell For Nine Months Drags Army To Court
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights One Injured As Police, Shiites Clash In Abuja
0 Comments
20 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Bayelsa Community Shuts Down Conoil Facility Producing 30,000 Barrels Per Day
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM 40 Youths, District Leader Arrested In Gombe For Protesting Against Imposed King, Cleric Alleges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Police Arraign Sowore, Others In Magistrates’ Court On Trumped-Up Charges
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
#EndSARS Killing Of #EndSARS Protesters By Nigerian Soldiers Must Be Investigated –Amnesty International
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Police Move OPC Men Who Arrested Oyo Fulani Warlord, Wakili To Abuja After Top Presidential Aide’s Directive
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption APC Chieftain, Danu Who Defrauded Nigerian Govt Of N51 billion Fled To Dubai After SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fani-Kayode Calls For Arrest Of Fulani Warlord, Wakili's Son, Says He Killed 10 People In Four Days
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram My Encounter With Boko Haram Leader, Shekau, Experience In Sambisa Forest – One of Kidnapped Chibok Schoolgirls
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari’s Anti-Corruption Adviser, Sagay, Says Every Nigerian Should Carry Arms To Curb Insecurity
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Police Oyo Police Detain OPC Members Who Arrested Fulani Warlord, Wakili, Take Alleged Criminal To Hospital
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Nigerians Knock EFCC Chair, Bawa For Condemning Staff To Scorching Sun For A Meeting
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Health Union Leader, Silas Adamu, Wife, Daughter Die In Car Accident
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Real Iskilu Wakili At Large, Not The Old Man In Police Custody, Fani-Kayode Alleges
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Wakili: Police Release OPC Members Who Arrested Suspected Fulani Warlord
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Berates Sheikh Gumi For Alleging Bandits Were Killed, Attacked By Non-Muslim Soldiers To Cause Chaos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police I Can Remain In Office Till 2023 – IGP, Adamu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad