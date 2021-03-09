Real Iskilu Wakili At Large, Not The Old Man In Police Custody, Fani-Kayode Alleges

Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has stated that the old man arrested by members of the Oodua Peoples Congress on Sunday, said to be Fulani warlord Iskilu Wakili, is an impostor.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Fani-Kayode said the old man who was arrested and presented as Wakili is just a godfather of the alleged killer-herdsmen, adding that there is a real Iskilu Wakili who is more dangerous.

Femi Fani-Kayode

The former minister said the real Wakili has killed some persons, even after the arrest of the old man.

He called on security agents and Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, to join forces and capture the real Wakili, whom he said was on a rampage.

His tweet read, “One Isikilu Wakili, a foreign Fulani terrorist who operates in the Ibarapa area, is the most notorious, dangerous and bloodthirsty terrorist in the South-West today. He killed even more people yesterday. He is even worse than Abu and the old man that is in police custody in Ibadan.

“The Isikilu Wakili that is still at large is the leading mafia don and he is a brutal and cold-blooded rapist and killer. He has brought torment and carnage to the people of the South-West. I call on my friend and brother, Sunday Igboho to support & and assist the Nigeria Police Force and intelligence agencies to find him, fish him out and bring him to justice.

“This must be done within the law and it must be done with power and precision. Now is the time to free the people of Ibarapa and the SW of his wickedness and barbarity. Now is the time to do what ought to have been done long ago. I trust our security forces to do the right thing. If he resists arrest, they should send him to hell where he belongs. The old man that they have in custody is not the real Mcoy. He is simply one of the godfathers.

“Isikilu is the real Mcoy and he is still out there killing our people. Only our security forces with the total support and commitment of Sunday Igboho, the local community and the gallant and fearless sons and daughters of Oduduwa can save the day. And save the day they must!”

After the old man said to be Wakili was arrested on Sunday, the police detained the OPC members who carried out his arrest, accusing them of burning his house and killing a woman inside.

Wakili is allegedly responsible for many killings and kidnappings in the Ibarapa area of Oyo State.