Wakili: Police Release OPC Members Who Arrested Suspected Fulani Warlord

The three OPC men were arrested on Sunday after they stormed the base of the alleged warlord, arrested him and handed him over to police.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 09, 2021

The Oyo State Police Command on Tuesday released three members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) detained for arresting a suspected Fulani warlord, Isikilu Wakili.

The three OPC men were arrested on Sunday after they stormed the base of the alleged warlord, arrested him and handed him over to police.

The OPC members were released from the police custody at Iyaganku command around 5.40 pm on Tuesday.

SaharaReporters gathered that their release followed the intervention of the Oyo State government and the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams. See Also Insecurity Oyo OPC Arrests Fulani Warlord, Isikilu Wakili Accused Of Terrorising Ibarapaland 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

The three detained OPC members were released in the presence of State Coordinator of Oodua People’s Congress in Oyo State, Comrade Rotimi Oguntunde, aka Olumo; Special Adviser to Oyo State Governor on Culture and Tourism, Hon. Ademola Akeem Ige and counsel for the OPC.

The police had detained the OPC members, alleging that they burnt his house and killed a woman in it. See Also Politics I’m Also A Victim Of Kidnapping, I Paid Millions As Ransom For My Sons Last Year – Suspected Fulani Warlord, Wakili 0 Comments 13 Hours Ago

