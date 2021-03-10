Gunmen Abduct Three Sisters In Kogi, Demand N100m Ransom From Family

Some gunmen have kidnapped three sisters in Eteh-Okofi community, KotonKarffe Local Government Area of Kogi State.

According to reports, the gunmen struck in the early hours of Tuesday when the sisters were sleeping and whisked them away at gunpoint.

A member of the family, who spoke with Daily Trust, said the kidnappers had already demanded a ransom of N100 million for the release of the girls.

He said, "You know, the three of them were sleeping in one room. It was a strange sound that one of the brothers heard and decided to open the door to find out what was happening. They started shooting into the air and by then, they already held the sisters.”

He added that the family had been able to establish contact with the kidnappers, who demanded N100 million as ransom.

"Actually, a contact was established this afternoon, just at about 30 minutes ago… they were demanding N100 million ransom, but negotiation is still ongoing,” he said.

The Chairman of Kogi-Koton Karfe Council, Isah Abdulkarim, confirmed the incident but said he had yet to get the details of the kidnap incident.