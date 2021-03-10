Gunmen Kidnap Five Members Of Same Family In Kogi

Gunmen have abducted five members of the same family in Adabode-Sabo community in the Kogi-Kotonkarfe Local Government of Area Kogi State.

This comes barely 24 hours after gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers abducted three sisters of the same family in the Eteh-Okofi village of the same Kogi-Kotonkarfe Local Government of Kogi State.

According to Daily Trust, a family member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday when heavily armed men invaded Adabode -Sabo community in the area.

Adabode-Sabo community is about 200 metres away from Koton-Karfe Custodial Centre.

He gave the names of the abducted people as Ahmed Idris, Habitat Shuaibu, Hauwa Smaila, Maryam Mikhail and Abdulhamid Abubakar.

He said the gunmen, who came through the bush, invaded the house through the back door and whisked away the victims at gunpoint.

“Although, they didn’t shoot as they carried out the operation quietly because of the security men at the main gate of Koton-Karfe prisons service [custodial centre] which is just some few metres away from the village,” he said.

He said family members had yet to establish contact with the kidnappers, even as he said the entire family of the victims was devasted over the incident.

The Chairman of Kogi-Kotonkarfe Local Government Area of Kogi State, Alhaji Isah Abdulkarim, confirmed the latest kidnap incident, saying relevant security agencies in the area have been alerted.

The spokesman for the Kogi State Police Command, ASP Williams Ayah, had yet to pick up calls or reply to a text message to him to confirm the latest kidnap incident.