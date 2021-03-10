Nigerian Government Imported Least Effective COVID-19 Vaccine For Its People— Dino Melaye

A former Senator, Dino Melaye, has criticised the Nigerian government for importing the AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine which is the least potent of the four vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation.

The former senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the 8th Senate said the government did not have the interest of its citizens at heart, thus opting for the least potent of the available COVID-19 vaccines.

Melaye argued that Nigerian people deserve the best, and that the people at the helm of affairs should provide the best for them. He also posted the explanation of the potency of the four vaccines on his Twitter handle –@dino_melaye.

In a viral video, Melaye said, “The Nigerian government did not go for the best by not putting Nigerians into consideration.”

The Nigerian government imported the first batch of the AstraZeneca into the country last week, and President Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, publicly took the vaccine on Saturday.

Barely twenty-four hours after Nigeria’s leaders got the inoculations, Austria which approved the same batch of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Vaccine, suspended it after a woman died and another developed illness after taking the shots.

“While a 49-year-old woman died as a result of severe coagulation disorders, another 35-year-old woman developed a pulmonary embolism and is recovering,” an Austrian report said.

Nigerians also flooded the social media condemning the Nigerian government officials after the Austrian incident, which South African Government had earlier suspended also.

In this same manner, Melaye slammed the Nigerian government, saying, “There are four notable vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation. That is the AstraZeneca that the Nigerian government imported, we have Pfizer, there are two others Johnson & Johnson and the other one (Moderna). But, what I’m saying is that out of the four, the least is what the Nigerian government imported.

“What I’m saying is that Nigerians deserve the best. The Nigerian government must carry out what I call Citizens Diplomacy. They must show that they love their citizens and desire the best for their citizens. For example, if you go through Johnson & Johnson, it is better than what they had brought. Pfizer is also better.

“If you look at what they call Total Trial Effectiveness of the vaccines, you’ll find out that this AstraZeneca is 62%, 14 days after dose and Pfizer is 95%.”