Police Kill Bandit In Katsina During Shootout, Recover AK-47 Rifle

Operatives of the Katsina State Police Command have killed a suspected bandit and recovered one AK-47 rifle with two rounds of live ammunition.

In a statement on Tuesday, the command's police spokesperson, Isah Gambo, said the bandit who was a member of a gang of five, was shot dead during a gun duel with police officers along Runka to Baure Road.

He said, “Today, 9/03/2021 at about 12:30hrs, police patrol team attached to Safana Division while on routine patrol along Runka to Baure axis, exactly after Garin Tambari before reaching Illela Village had an encounter with bandits numbering about five, armed with AK-47 rifles.

"The team engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel as a result of which one of the bandits was neutralised and his AK-47 rifle with 2 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered. Investigation is ongoing."

