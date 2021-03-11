Bandits Attack Benue Police Station, Kill Policeman, Set It Ablaze

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked a police station in Tse Harga community of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area in Benue State.

The bandits suspected to be loyalists of the slain criminal kingpin, Terwase Akwaza, popularly known as ‘Gana’, stormed the rural area at about 4:00 am and started shooting sporadically even as they set ablaze the station with explosives and carted away arms and ammunition.

File photo used to illustrate story.

They also set ablaze several buildings and a police pick-up van.

A source told SaharaReporters that some policemen on duty engaged the hoodlums in a gun battle, which resulted in the death of one policeman while others fled with bullet injuries.

Police Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anne, confirmed the killing of a policeman in the affected area.

She however said details of the attack were still sketchy.