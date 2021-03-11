Bandits Attack Benue Police Station, Kill Policeman, Set It Ablaze

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked a police station in Tse Harga community of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area in Benue State.
The bandits suspected to be loyalists of the slain criminal kingpin, Terwase Akwaza, popularly known as ‘Gana’, stormed the rural area at about 4:00 am and started shooting sporadically even as they set ablaze the station with explosives and carted away arms and ammunition.
They also set ablaze several buildings and a police pick-up van.
A source told SaharaReporters that some policemen on duty engaged the hoodlums in a gun battle, which resulted in the death of one policeman while others fled with bullet injuries.
Police Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anne, confirmed the killing of a policeman in the affected area.
She however said details of the attack were still sketchy.