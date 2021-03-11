Bandits Kidnap Two Female Students, Worker At Edo National Institute Of Technology

Gunmen on Wednesday kidnapped three women at the National Institute of Construction Technology, Uromi, Esan Northeast Local Government Area of Edo State.

The victims are one staff member of the institute and two students.

According to SP Kontongs Bello, Public Relations Officer of the state police command, the trio were whisky away from the school in the late hours of that fateful day.

He said: “Three women were kidnapped at the National Institute of Construction Technology, Uromi, Esan Northeast Local Government Area of Edo State.

“The three were a staff member of the institute and two students and they were taken by five armed men.

“We got the details from those who escaped from the scene and efforts to rescue those in captivity have been set on the motion as policemen and hunters are combing the bushes.“