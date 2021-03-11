Bandits Who Abducted 19 Villagers In Niger Reportedly Demand N200 Million Ransom

Kutunku village was invaded by bandits around 1:00 am on Monday, and 19 residents were whisked away.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 11, 2021

Bandits who abducted 19 persons from Kutunku community in Wushishi local government area of Niger State, have allegedly asked that N200 million be paid for their victims to regain freedom.

Kutunku village was invaded by bandits around 1:00 am on Monday, and 19 residents were whisked away.

File Photo

According to the Ibrahim Yusuf, the community head, the abductors made the demand on Wednesday through a phone call.

"They called us and asked for money. They are holding 19 people and they are telling us we should bring N200 million.

"We don’t know what to do because we are all in confusion in the village now, including our wives and children; we dont know what to do. Even if we sell our house, we cannot get that money," Yusuf said.

However, Yusuf stated that the matter has been reported to the police, as the villagers are "looking for a way out."

