Court Jails Six For Internet Fraud

While Balogun Mojeed and Adeyemo Adeyinka Samuel were sentenced to two months in prison; Mojeed Tajudeen Oluwafemi and Babatunde Damilare Odetunde bagged three months imprisonment, and Opeyemi Jamiu, four months.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 11, 2021

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office, on Wednesday, secured conviction of six internet fraudsters in Abeokuta, Ogun state and Ibadan, Oyo state

Justice Mohammed Abubakar of the Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta convicted Balogun Mojeed, Adeyemo Adeyinka Samuel, Mojeed Tajudeen Oluwafemi, Babatunde Damilare Odetunde and Opeyemi Jamiu after finding them guilty of separate amended one count bordering on impersonation contrary to Section 22 (20) (b) (i) and punishable under Section 22(2) (b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015.

While Balogun Mojeed and Adeyemo Adeyinka Samuel were sentenced to two months in prison; Mojeed Tajudeen Oluwafemi and Babatunde Damilare Odetunde bagged three months imprisonment, and Opeyemi Jamiu, four months.

The court also ordered them to make restitution to their victims and forfeit items recovered from them in the course of the investigation to the Nigerian government. 

Similarly, Justice I. S. Yerima of the Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan convicted and sentenced one Azeez Olanrewaju Salami to nine months in prison on an amended charge bordering on cheating, contrary to Section 421 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Laws of Oyo State 2000, after entering into a plea bargain agreement with the Commission.

He was also ordered to restitute the sum of N1, 368,000.00 Naira (One Million, Three Hundred and Sixty-Eight Thousand Naira) to his victim.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption N32.9bn Fraud: Court Fixes December 9 To Rule On Mompha's No Case Submission
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
CyberCrime Cyber Fraud: Court Orders Invictus Obi’s N235m Forfeited
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
CyberCrime Nigerian Defrauds Indian Pastor Of N12million After Disguising As Philanthropist
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
CyberCrime Nigerian Man, His Indian Wife Arrested For N7million Cyber Fraud
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
CRIME Suspected Yahoo Boy Arrested With Girlfriend's Corpse In Delta
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
CyberCrime Nigerian Man Specialising In Voice-changing Apps Arrested For Cybercrime In India
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Canada Police Investigate Nigerian Man Who Goes Missing While Driving
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity Adultery Allegation: I Received Instruction From God To Apologise To Apostle Suleman, Says Mike Davids
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Education Three Nigerian Varsities Ranked Among Top 800 Globally
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Vigilante Members Defend Niger Community, Kill 40 Bandits
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity We Have Killed Captured Fulani Bandits’ Leader, Mohammed Isa, We Don’t Spare Terrorists— IPOB
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Human Rights Lawyer, Falana Storms Court Over Maina’s Trial, Says I’m Ready To Testify
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Three FIRS Directors, Six Other Officers for N4.5 Billion Fraud
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram How I Survived Boko Haram Captivity For Two Months – Borno Pastor, Yikura
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Agriculture We're Tired Of Open Grazing In Ondo— Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gumi Has Promised To Help Us Fight Insecurity —Nigerian Government
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity You Are A Lie Merchant, Specialist In Misinformation, OPC Blasts FFK
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Bandits Attack Benue Police Station, Kill Policeman, Set It Ablaze
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad