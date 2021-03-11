EFCC Arrests 14 Internet Fraudsters In Lagos

The Lagos zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested 14 suspects for alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

In a statement, the commission's head of media and publicity, Wilson Uwajuren, said the suspects were arrested on Tuesday during an operation by operatives in Lagos.

It also stated that the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

The suspects include Azeez Oluwatimileyin, Stephen Abu, Gbolahan Abbas Ridwan, Oyenowo Steven, James Silas Didam, Joseph Ashiru and Musa Egwa.

Others are Precious Eluojo, Abass Mohammed, Olapade Johnson, Chibuzu Agron, Olayemi Miftehedeen and Abu Solomon.

