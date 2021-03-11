Military Kills Scores Of Bandits In Kaduna In Air, Land Strikes

The Nigerian military has conducted joint land and air strikes on bandits’ camps in located in Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Giwa and Chikun local government areas of Kaduna State, killing scores of the terrorists.

The military embarked on a “sweeping mission operation in several aerial missions conducted” covering locations in the government areas according to the state second security update made available to journalists on Thursday.

Nigerian troops are fighting jihadist insurgency in the northeastern part of Nigeria.

The release by the state Internal Security and Home Affairs Commissioner, Samuel Aruwan, stated that the missions were carried out in tandem with ground patrols in the areas.

According to an operational feedback, the first aerial mission covered the Riyawa camp, which the military engaged with rockets.

The release reads, “Close air support was then given to troops of Operation Taimako Yazo along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road, covering Polewire, Crossing Point, Koriga, Udawa, Buruku and environs. Normal activities were observed across all areas.

“Another pass was made over the Birnin Gwari area with an informant on board the aircraft to identify target locations. About 5-7km North-West of Farin Ruwa, bandits’ hideouts were identified and engaged accordingly. Some bandits sighted fleeing the area were also neutralized.

“In a second mission, targets were identified around Riyawa camp and engaged. A third pass confirmed that strikes on the camps were well on target. The Riyawa axis around the Kaduna-Katsina inter-state boundary was also thoroughly scanned. Normal activities, huts and few heads of livestock were observed in the area.

“On the ground, troops of Operation Taimako Yazo and Operation Badamamaki conducted aggressive fighting patrols along the road to Ifira village and formed a blocking force at the Ifira River, but the area was observed to be calm.

“Also, troops of Operation Taimako Yazo conducted day and night patrols along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road as well as Polewire and Udawa axes to clear hideouts and crossing points. Commuters were stopped and searched at intervals.”

The statement added that the state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, while receiving the operational feedback thanked the troops and crews for the extensive joint missions and commended their thoroughness and commitment.