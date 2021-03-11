Military Kills Scores Of Bandits In Kaduna In Air, Land Strikes

The military embarked on a “sweeping mission operation in several aerial missions conducted” covering locations in the government areas according to the state second security update made available to journalists on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 11, 2021

The Nigerian military has conducted joint land and air strikes on bandits’ camps in located in Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Giwa and Chikun local government areas of Kaduna State, killing scores of the terrorists.

The military embarked on a “sweeping mission operation in several aerial missions conducted” covering locations in the government areas according to the state second security update made available to journalists on Thursday.

Nigerian troops are fighting jihadist insurgency in the northeastern part of Nigeria. Nigerian Army

The release by the state Internal Security and Home Affairs Commissioner, Samuel Aruwan, stated that the missions were carried out in tandem with ground patrols in the areas.

According to an operational feedback, the first aerial mission covered the Riyawa camp, which the military engaged with rockets. 

The release reads, “Close air support was then given to troops of Operation Taimako Yazo along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road, covering Polewire, Crossing Point, Koriga, Udawa, Buruku and environs. Normal activities were observed across all areas. 

“Another pass was made over the Birnin Gwari area with an informant on board the aircraft to identify target locations. About 5-7km North-West of Farin Ruwa, bandits’ hideouts were identified and engaged accordingly. Some bandits sighted fleeing the area were also neutralized.

“In a second mission, targets were identified around Riyawa camp and engaged. A third pass confirmed that strikes on the camps were well on target. The Riyawa axis around the Kaduna-Katsina inter-state boundary was also thoroughly scanned. Normal activities, huts and few heads of livestock were observed in the area. 

“On the ground, troops of Operation Taimako Yazo and Operation Badamamaki conducted aggressive fighting patrols along the road to Ifira village and formed a blocking force at the Ifira River, but the area was observed to be calm. 

“Also, troops of Operation Taimako Yazo conducted day and night patrols along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road as well as Polewire and Udawa axes to clear hideouts and crossing points. Commuters were stopped and searched at intervals.”

The statement added that the state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, while receiving the operational feedback thanked the troops and crews for the extensive joint missions and commended their thoroughness and commitment.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Nigerian Troops Kill 10 Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Military EXCLUSIVE: Buratai, Olonisakin, Other Ex-Service Chiefs To Forfeit Salaries As Nigerian Ambassadors
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Why We Don't Like Our Uniforms — Security Operatives
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Kill Senior Army Officer, Two Soldiers In Katsina
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former Chief Of Defence Staff Alex Badeh Shot Dead
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Opinion Who is Responsible For Protecting Nigerians? By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Gunmen Attack Nigerian Boxing Champion Shortly After Receiving N10m Cheque From Governor
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Three FIRS Directors, Six Other Officers for N4.5 Billion Fraud
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Oil Nigerian Government Hikes Petrol Price To N212 Per Litre—PPPRA
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Canada Police Investigate Nigerian Man Who Goes Missing While Driving
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Legal Human Rights Lawyer, Falana Storms Court Over Maina’s Trial, Says I’m Ready To Testify
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Troops Kill 10 Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Amotekun: South-East Cannot Have Joint Security Network — Dave Umahi
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Christianity Adultery Allegation: I Received Instruction From God To Apologise To Apostle Suleman, Says Mike Davids
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigerian Prophet Denied Visa To Zambia Threatens President With Electoral Loss Prophecy
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Three Nigerian Varsities Ranked Among Top 800 Globally
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigerians Calling For My Arrest Are Clowns — Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion Governor Yahaya Bello And His One Man Business In Kogi State By Usman Okai Austin
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad