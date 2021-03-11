Police Declare Social Welfare Worker Wanted For Alleged Child Trafficking

The Anambra State Police Command has declared a social welfare worker, Sabina Izuorah, wanted for alleged child trafficking.

In a statement on Thursday, the command's spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, said Izuorah, who is currently at large, has been declared wanted in connection with the alleged cases of child trafficking/stealing, forgery, and perjury.

Haruna said the suspect is responsible for the trafficking of the bloodied children that were recently found locked up after being severely beaten by three women suspected to be ritualists in the Fegge Housing estate area of the state in February 2021.

He added that preliminary investigations revealed that the three children were allegedly sold to the three women by Izuora who has been on the police wanted list for child trafficking, child stealing, and forgery.

He also said she was in the habit of using forged police reports, forged authorisation letters from the Ministry of Women's Affairs and court affidavits, to sell stolen children to her waiting customers, both within and outside Nigeria.

The statement partly read, ''Further investigations also revealed that the suspect was involved in unlawful adoptions, using forged police reports, forged authorisation letters from the Ministry of Women's Affairs and sworn court affidavits, to sell children stolen from all parts of the country to her waiting customers, both within and outside Nigeria; including the recent attempt to smuggle out two children (a boy and a girl) allegedly stolen from Niger State since 2018."



The spokesperson added that the children recovered by the police are presently under the protective care of the Anambra State Ministry for Social Welfare, Women's and Children's Affairs, pending when their biological parents surface.

He said investigations are still ongoing and efforts are being intensified to apprehend other accomplices to bring them to justice.