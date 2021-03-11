We Have Killed Captured Fulani Bandits’ Leader, Mohammed Isa, We Don’t Spare Terrorists— IPOB

Isa, who allegedly terrorised Igbo residents in Benue communities was apprehended by the Eastern Security Network last weekend, as revealed by the group’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 11, 2021

The Indigenous People of Biafra has said that the leader of Fulani bandits nabbed in Benue State, Mohammed Isa has been killed.

The media and publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful told SaharaReporters on Thursday that the IPOB does not spare terrorists.

“I want to commend men and women of the Northern Command of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) for the successful capture of Mohammed Isa, the notorious leader of Fulani bandits and killers in Lower Benue,” Kanu said on Monday.

Reacting, the Chairman of Ado Local Government Area in Benue State, James Oche said some people had been arrested in connection with the murder of an elderly man, Mohammed Isa.

Powerful, while speaking about the issue as to what would be the fate of the arrested criminal, said, “We have made it open before now that we don’t spare terrorists.”

“Mohammed Isa was captured by ESN Northern Command and handed over to God. we handed him over to God, to meet his ancestors.

“It is our resolve that any Fulani terrorists masquerading as herdsmen in our land if we catch you, we send you yo to God Chukwu Okike Abiama to judge you.

“ESN has no power to judge terrorists. Only God has the power to do so, therefore advising them to leave our lands, forests and farmlands.”

In his comments on the preparation of IPOB to build a social media application for their members in replacement of Facebook, Powerful said, “When we are through, we will launch it.” 

SaharaReporters, New York

