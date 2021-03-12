BREAKING: Billions Approved For Buratai, Olonisakin, Other Service Chiefs To Buy Weapons Unaccounted For – Nigerian Government

The Nigerian government says a huge amount of money approved for the purchase of weapons under the former service chiefs cannot be accounted for.

The government said when the newly appointed service chiefs assumed office, they did not find the weapons that their predecessors ought to have purchased.

The former service chiefs are: ex-Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Olonisakin; former Chief of Army Staff; Tukur Buratai, former Chief of Naval Staff; Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas; and former Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar.

President Muhammadu Buhari appointed them as Ambassadors after sacking them in January 2021.

In an interview with BBC Hausa service on Friday, National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Munguno said the failure of the security personnel to get adequate weapons is a setback to the fight against insecurity.

“It is not that we are not working to end the security challenge in the country. The President has done his own part and allocated a huge amount of money to purchase weapons but they are yet to be here. We don’t know where they are,” Munguno said.

“I am not saying that the past service chiefs have diverted the money, but presently we don’t know where the money is.”

On whether investigation has commenced on the issue, the NSA said: “I am sure the President will investigate this. As I am talking to you now, even the Nigerian Governors’ Forum has started questioning where the money is. So I assure you that the President is not playing with anything that has to do with the people.

“I can’t say the money was stolen but we didn’t see anything and even the new service chiefs said they didn’t see the weapons. It is possible the weapons are on their way coming. Maybe from America, England and other places but as at now, I didn’t see anything and the new service chiefs too didn’t see any weapons either.”

