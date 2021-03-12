BREAKING: Nigerian Government Deletes Template Announcing N212/Per Litre Petrol Price

The Nigerian government has deleted an earlier published template announcing an increase in the retail price of petrol.

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) had on Thursday night posted a new template that showed an increase in the pump price of petrol from N186 to N212 per litre.

The template showed that the retail price of petrol would sell between the market band of N209.61 and N212.61. Marketers usually sell at the upper band.

With ex-depot price standing at N206.42 per liter, the March template showed that the landing cost for petrol per liter is N189.61.

The controversial template was previously accessible using this link; http://pppra.gov.ng/pms-guiding-price-for-march-2021/.

The reason the link was deleted could however not be ascertained but it came amidst the public outrage over the increase in fuel price by Nigerians.

