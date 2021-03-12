EFCC Arrests 57 Suspected Internet Fraudsters, Recovers Two Pump Action Rifles in Ogun

A statement by the Commission's spokesperson, Wilson Iwujare, indicated that the suspects were arrested in Yewa Frontier Hotel & Resort, Ellysam Hotel & Suits, April Suits and IBD International Hotels, all in Ilaro, Ogun State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 12, 2021

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office on Friday, arrested 57 suspected internet fraudsters at their hideouts and recovered two pump action rifles.

The operation followed intelligence linking them to alleged fraudulent activities, ranging from love scam on numerous dating sites, obtaining money by false pretences and other cybercrimes.

Four exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops, two rifles and several incriminating documents were allegedly recovered from the suspects. 

The suspects include: Olatunji Opeyemi, Akintunde Michael Oluwashola, Babatunde Gbolahan, Emmanuel Oluwadamliare, Ogundare Adewunmi, Popoola Salmon, Adebayo Toheed Olamilekan, Bakare Kudus, Michael Moyosoro, Olatunji Tosin, Ishola Wasiu, Ugwu Ekenedelichukwu David, Salaudeen Roqueb, Obafunmilayo David, Jimoh Fatai Abiodun, Idowu Adeola,Oladipupo Nurudeen, Olasoju Mohammed, Onipede Toheed, Bello Abdullahi, Olatunji Abiola, Ogunbayo Peter, Adeyemi Abraham Ismail, Toheed Oluwaseun, Abiola Mutiu, Shoneye Idowu, Badmus Farouk kayode, Ilyas Abubakri Olanrewaju, Oladeji Basit Babatunde and Ijiola Soliu Adewole.

Others are: Odewunmi Samuel Pelumi, Oyeniyi Telslim Olashile, Shogbamu Olatunbosun Lukeman, Adebanji Timilehin Michael, Bangbose Jonathan Olakunle, Ashore Damilare Godwin, Bello Tobiloba Abdullahi, Ogundeji Babaji Ibrahim, Bashir Ayodeji Toheed, Olaleye Biola Farudeen, Sunday Osunaiki Emmanuel, Adebowale Taofeeq Olamilekan, Babajide Oluwapelumi Bolaji, Oluyide Ridwan Olawale, Abdullahi Umar Farouq, Opeloyeru Kehinde Abdulwaheed, Adeola Olusegun Israel, Shittu Ganiyu Olamilekan, Abdullahi Narudeen Owolabi, Ganiyu Kudus Olawale, Biodun Okeowo Sunday, Aiyemidotun Moses Omolade, Alade Hammed Oluwatosin, Oladele Dolapo Temilope, Ogunrinde Gbenga Akanbi, Awobaju Koyinsola Damilare and Bello Uthman Olayithan. 

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, EFCC said. 

