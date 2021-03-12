Exploitation, Long Queues At Filling Stations Amid Fuel Price Hike Controversy

A motorcyclist, who plies the Berger axis of Lagos, told SaharaReporters that he bought fuel at N205 per litre on Friday morning.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 12, 2021

Several filling stations have started exploiting Nigerians amid the controversy and attendant public outrage surrounding the hike in petrol price in the country.

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) had on Thursday night announced an increase in the pump price of petrol from N186 to N212 per litre.

File Photo used for illustration.

Although the agency deleted the template showing the new price increase on Friday, amid nationwide backlash; several filling stations are currently selling between N205 and N250 per litre. Meanwhile, petrol stations have locked their gates and stopped selling to customers.

Checks by SaharaReporters at selected filling stations in Lagos, however, showed that some of them were still selling at N205.

A motorcyclist, who plies the Berger axis of Lagos, told SaharaReporters that he bought fuel at N205 per litre on Friday morning.

He said: "Even if they increase fuel price to N250, passengers will suffer because I can't keep charging N200 when fuel price has increased. I wanted to stop coming to Berger but because I have to eat, I just had to come. As it is, every other thing will increase."

It was also discovered that some filling stations had started hoarding fuel. 

Several bus stops in Lagos were filled with stranded passengers on Friday morning as transport fares had also gone up.

 

Do you have a story for us? Please use this FORM.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Oil Nigerian Government Hikes Petrol Price To N212 Per Litre—PPPRA
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Oil Buhari Did Not Approve Increase In Petrol Price By One Naira — Minister
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Deletes Template Announcing N212/Per Litre Petrol Price
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Jobs Only 17 Out Of 200 Persons Hired In Petroleum Agency Were From Oil-producing States — Group Alleges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Ibori’s Daughter, Other Delta State Assembly Members Quarrelling Over DESOPADEC Contract
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
CRIME Minister of Defence, CDS To Visit Scenes Of Pipelines Vandalization In Delta
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Gunmen Attack Nigerian Boxing Champion Shortly After Receiving N10m Cheque From Governor
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Arrested For Allegedly Raping 83-year-old American Woman Suffering From Alzheimer
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Oil Nigerian Government Hikes Petrol Price To N212 Per Litre—PPPRA
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Oil Buhari Did Not Approve Increase In Petrol Price By One Naira — Minister
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity 30 Kidnapped Kaduna School Pupils Missing, Army Secures 172 Students, Others
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity How My Fiancée, Other Female Passengers Were Kidnapped On Ibadan Highway —Man
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity 'You're A Mumu', Apostle Suleman Tells Critic Over Third Private Jet Claim
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CyberCrime Nigerian PhD Student Jailed For Nine Years In US Over Internet Scams Perpetrated In His Lagos Cybercafe
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Three FIRS Directors, Six Other Officers for N4.5 Billion Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military BREAKING: Billions Approved For Buratai, Olonisakin, Other Service Chiefs To Buy Weapons Unaccounted For – Nigerian Government
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics We Are Present In 120 Countries­, IPOB Denies Group Now Nnamdi Kanu’s Property
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency UPDATED: Kidnappers Storm Kaduna School, Abduct ‘Only Female Students’
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad