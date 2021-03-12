Exploitation, Long Queues At Filling Stations Amid Fuel Price Hike Controversy

Several filling stations have started exploiting Nigerians amid the controversy and attendant public outrage surrounding the hike in petrol price in the country.

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) had on Thursday night announced an increase in the pump price of petrol from N186 to N212 per litre.

File Photo used for illustration.

Although the agency deleted the template showing the new price increase on Friday, amid nationwide backlash; several filling stations are currently selling between N205 and N250 per litre. Meanwhile, petrol stations have locked their gates and stopped selling to customers.

Checks by SaharaReporters at selected filling stations in Lagos, however, showed that some of them were still selling at N205.

A motorcyclist, who plies the Berger axis of Lagos, told SaharaReporters that he bought fuel at N205 per litre on Friday morning.

He said: "Even if they increase fuel price to N250, passengers will suffer because I can't keep charging N200 when fuel price has increased. I wanted to stop coming to Berger but because I have to eat, I just had to come. As it is, every other thing will increase."

It was also discovered that some filling stations had started hoarding fuel.

Several bus stops in Lagos were filled with stranded passengers on Friday morning as transport fares had also gone up.

Do you have a story for us? Please use this FORM.