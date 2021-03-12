Fire Razes Nigerian Army Barracks In Kano

The incident occurred on Thursday night.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 12, 2021

Fire has destroyed eleven offices at the Bukavo Army Barracks in Kano.

The incident occurred on Thursday night. 

Saminu Yusuf, spokesman for the Kano State Fire Service, made this known in a statement on Friday.

Yusuf said the fire, which occurred around 9:10 pm also destroyed four stores and toilets in the building.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at 9:19 pm.

“The fire was put under control and no life was lost,” he said.

He added that the cause of the fire was being investigated.

Yusuf urged the public to keep fire extinguishers at home and offices to curtail any fire outbreak.

