How My Fiancée, Other Female Passengers Were Kidnapped On Ibadan Highway —Man

He narrated that he had spoken with his fiancée, Precious Patrick Ibor, at 7:37 pm on Tuesday, and she informed him that she was already at Ijebu Ode, heading to Ibadan.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 12, 2021

A man has taken to Twitter to cry out for help alleging that his fiancée, who was travelling from Calabar, Cross River State to Ibadan, Oyo State was kidnapped by ‘criminal herders’ alongside other female passengers.

Precious Patrick Ibor

According to him, when he didn't hear from her about three hours later and could not reach her on her mobile line, he visited the terminal of the transport company she travelled with and was informed that three buses, including the one his fiancée was in, were attacked by bandits.

The male passengers were reportedly beaten and robbed while the female passengers were taken into the bush and have not been seen since then.

He added that the incident was reported to the nearest police station and the Oyo state anti-kidnapping squad.

The abductors reached out to the transport company a day after to demand N10 million, the man said.

He called on the state government to act to secure the freedom of his fiancée and the others from captivity. 

His tweets read, “Started a good day but turned a devastated one 09/03/2021, had my undeserved share of the cruel menace of the 'criminal herders’ all for being a Nigerian. My fiancee, Precious Patrick Ibor, was in transit from Calabar to Ibadan with a Cross-Country transport company. 

“I last spoke to her at exactly 7:37 pm when she told me she was at Ijebu Ode heading to Ibadan (which to me was a stone's throw distance), after waiting for at least three hours coupled with simultaneous unanswered calls through to her, I then decided to visit Cross-Country terminal at Ibadan where I got the shocking news of my life, that their bus alongside two other buses had been attacked by gunmen. 

“Men were beaten up and robbed of their belongings, while the females were carted into the forest. The case has long been reported at the Idi-Ayunre police station and the Oyo state anti-kidnapping squad (AKS) but nothing has been heard ever since, not even from her nor her abductors, not until yesterday (when) they contacted the transport company demanding 10 million naira.

“Please help propagate on all social media platforms and remember us in your prayers.”

SaharaReporters, New York

